REWE Group has reached an agreement to acquire up to 40 Tegut stores

UAE: Elite Agro Holding to bring locally grown produce to talabat mart

talabat reported: "Fresh, local, and just a tap away. We've teamed up with Elite Agro Holding to bring locally grown produce to talabat mart - faster, fresher, and closer to home. By sourcing directly, we're not just delivering great quality - we're backing local farmers and helping strengthen the UAE's food ecosystem. Together with Elite Agro, we're helping build a more resilient and sustainable food future in line with the UAE's vision for food security and homegrown innovation".

Source: linkedin.com

UK: Waitrose enters airport retail for the first time at Heathrow Airport

Waitrose reported: "Waitrose is expanding into airport travel retail for the first time, through a wholesale partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail, operator of the RELAY brand and an established presence in travel hubs around the world. The range will include sandwiches from Waitrose's much-loved No. 1 range, wraps, salads, sushi, snack pots and fresh fruit".

Source: johnlewispartnership.co.uk

REWE Group to acquire up to 40 Tegut stores

REWE Group has reached an agreement with Switzerland's Migros to acquire up to 40 Tegut stores, following a sales process involving multiple potential buyers. Genossenschaft Migros Zürich (GMZ), a regional cooperative of Switzerland's Migros Group, acquired a majority stake in Tegut in 2012.

Source: esmmagazine.com

Denmark: 365discount tests its new Concept store 2030

365discount, owned by Salling Group which is also owner of Netto, is dedicated to enhancing customer satisfaction by improving operations, employees, management, and their product range. Recently, they opened their first pilot store at Rødovrevej 210, introducing the concept called Concept 2030. Some of the new features customers will find in the store include: more space for everyday categories such as fruit, vegetables, and cold cuts.

Source: discountretailconsulting.com

Spain: Eroski lets customers shop via WhatsApp and delivers within an hour

The Spanish retail cooperative Eroski is conducting an innovative digital experiment: customers can simply order their groceries via WhatsApp. Delivery follows within an hour.

Source: retaildetail.eu

UK: M&S invests further in its value offer amid focus on healthier food

With consumers increasingly prioritising their health in their weekly food shop, M&S has brought over 20 staple vegetables into its 'Remarksable Value' and 'Dropped & Locked' ranges. The fast-growing grocer has lowered the prices of products such as chestnut mushrooms, sweet potatoes, and leeks as part of its drive to attract more family shoppers.

Source: kamcity.com

Carrefour is pulling out of Turkey

Carrefour is continuing its major overhaul of its international portfolio: the French retailer is selling its Turkish operations to the Turkish group Aydin, owner of the discount chain A101. The Turkish subsidiary CarrefourSA is being acquired by Aydin. The transaction covers 89% of the equity, 32% of which was held by Carrefour and 57% by partner Sabanci.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Hutchison, Jardine in talks to merge supermarket businesses in Hong Kong, sources say

Reuters reported: "CK Hutchison Holdings and Jardine Matheson Holdings, two of Hong Kong's biggest conglomerates, are in talks to merge their supermarket divisions in the city, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The talks between Hutchison and Jardine's DFI Retail unit have been under way for some time but no deal is imminent, said the people, declining to be named because the discussions are confidential. Hutchison's A.S. Watson group, which owns ParknShop, competes with DFI, which runs the Wellcome supermarket chain".

Source: channelnewsasia.com

Germany: Galeria is asking property owners to defer rent payments

After three bankruptcies, the German department store chain Galeria is once again facing financial difficulties: the retailer has asked several landlords to defer rent payments. Several landlords have independently reported to the German Immobilien Zeitung, a sister publication of Lebensmittel Zeitung.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Former DingDong Fresh and Alibaba Group executive Shaoming Yang announces New Sailing go live

Shaoming Yang has announced the official launch of New Sailing, an AI powered supply chain platform partnering with retailers worldwide to identify and source high quality products from China tailored to their specific market needs, including fresh produce and food categories.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

US: Save A Lot operators take shoppers back in time with 1996 throwback pricing

Melvin Shapiro and David Green, who cut the ribbon on their first Save A Lot store in Hancock, Maryland, on April 16, 1996, are celebrating the anniversary with throwback pricing across their 11-store footprint in the Mid-Atlantic. Through May 5, shoppers can pay what they did 30 years ago for several items in Save A Lot's product catalog. Chicken drumsticks are going for $0.39 per pound, three pounds of bananas for $1.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: BJ's expands into Texas

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its first store in Texas on April 24, the company said. BJ's will open a gas station in Forney, Texas, on April 17 before holding a grand opening for its new club store there on U.S. Highway 80.

Source: progressivegrocer.com