SPAR Austria and JET will open 5 new SPAR Express forecourt stores

Vietnam: Mini supermarkets and convenience stores on the rise

Convenience stores, mini supermarket chains and small to medium-sized supermarkets are seeing strong growth amid shifting consumer trends as retailers race to bring shopping closer to home in a rapidly expanding modern retail market. According to market analysis data from VNDIRECT Securities Corporation, economic experts said the retail market has recovered strongly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: vietnamnet.vn

UK: Sainsbury's boss urges government to help ease rising energy costs for food producers

The boss of Sainsbury's has called on the government to help ease the rising cost of energy for farmers, food producers and retailers caused by the conflict in the Middle East to prevent further price rises. Simon Roberts, the chief executive of the UK's second largest grocer, said: "The single biggest thing the government could do to keep prices down is to make sure energy prices for the industry are not rising faster".

Source: theguardian.com

SPAR Austria and JET open five SPAR Express forecourt stores

As part of a trial phase, SPAR Austria and petrol station operator JET will open five new SPAR Express forecourt stores in Austria by the end of May. The range is optimised for the sales area and comprises international and SPAR own brand products, to which the supermarket price guarantee applies. This means that all SPAR own brand products, fruit, vegetables, meat, freshly baked bread and pastries are just as affordable as in a SPAR supermarket.

Source: spar-international.com

UK: Plans approved for a new SPAR convenience store and service station in Bentham

Plans have been approved for a new service station and SPAR convenience store in Bentham in North Yorkshire. The plans were submitted by S&L Planning Consultants on behalf of James Hall & Co. Ltd, a long-established family business and the northern England SPAR wholesaler.

Source: jameshall.co.uk

Germany: Lekkerland switches on self-checkouts centric Rewe To Go store at new Frankfurt Airport terminal

Lekkerland, a subsidairy of the Rewe Group, opened a new Rewe To Go store at Frankfurt Airport in Germany. This can be found at the new Terminal 3. It features eight self-checkouts and is open from Monday to Sunday, 5am to midnight.

Source: retailtechinnovationhub.com

Sweden: Online sales, private label drive Axfood's growth in Q1

Swedish retail group Axfood reported net sales growth of 2.6% in the first quarter of 2026, reaching SEK 21.6bln (€1.91bln), while retail sales grew by 3.8%, to SEK 19.5bln (€1.72bln). Operating profit reached SEK 806mln (€71.3mln), resulting in an operating margin of 3.7%, while net profit for the period stood at SEK 525mln (€46.4mln). Online sales increased by 6.1%, totalling SEK 1.06bln (€93.8mln).

Source: esmmagazine.com

Aldi Belgium considers opening on Sundays

Aldi's management announced that it wants to negotiate with the unions regarding Sunday openings. The company confirmed this to De Tijd. Revenue reportedly fell by 0.2% in the first quarter. The discounter is losing customers as more and more competitors open on Sundays.

Source: retaildetail.eu

Finland: RELEX launches franchise pricing to protect margins across franchise networks

RELEX Solutions reported: "RELEX Solutions has announced the launch of RELEX Franchise Pricing, a new capability that enables franchisors to optimize pricing across company-owned stores and franchise locations within a single platform".

Source: prnewswire.com

Too Good To Go celebrates retailers reducing food waste

Too Good To Go is sharing a way to celebrate retailers who are leading the way to reduce food waste. The 'Local Heroes' feature highlights high performing businesses that are partnered with Too Good To Go, which helps them stand out to nearby users, in turn driving even greater footfall. Chelsea Kerr, managing director of Too Good To Go, UK & Ireland said: "Independent retailers sit at the heart of their local communities, and play an important role in reducing food waste".

Source: talkingretail.com

Ireland: Maxol launches online grocery & food delivery service

Maxol has announced the launch of a new online meal and grocery delivery service in partnership with Copenhagen-based food-tech company Noahs, marking a significant evolution in the forecourt retailer's foodservice strategy. The new service is live at the first three Maxol stores - Newbridge (Kildare), Ardbrae (Wicklow) and the Long Mile Road store (Dublin), where cooked-to-order meals and a selection of groceries are available for delivery via aggregate partner, Just Eat.

Source: retailnews.ie

US: Erewhon taps AI platform for Compliance Management

California grocer Erewhon has chosen AI-powered integrated platform ReposiTrak's Compliance Management solution to help the retailer manage supplier compliance, reduce operational risk and maintain its product and brand standards.

Source: progressivegrocer.com

US: Consumer Edge data feveals grocery shakeup: Specialty and discount grocers outperform while supermarkets lose their grip

Consumer Edge released its U.S. Grocery Outlook 2026, showing that shoppers are changing where they buy groceries, with specialty retailers gaining market share and traditional supermarkets losing ground.

Source: prnewswire.com