Bulgarian cabbage prices rise as 65% of food prices remain stable

Fruit and vegetable prices in Bulgaria are currently being driven by seasonal supply patterns rather than inflation, according to the System for Agricultural Market Information (SAPI). Data for week 18 of 2026 showed that prices remained unchanged for 65 per cent of monitored products.

Among products showing price increases, cabbage reached €1.12 per kg, carrots €1.30 per kg, pears €3.17 per kg, and imported grapes €5.85 per kg. SAPI linked the rise in cabbage prices to the seasonal gap between depleted winter stocks and the arrival of new harvest volumes.

Regional price differences remain noticeable. In Yambol, cabbage prices were around half those recorded in Shumen, mainly due to proximity to production areas and lower transport costs.

Prices declined most for heat-loving crops. Aubergines averaged €2.93 per kg, new potatoes €3.88 per kg, green peppers €4.70 per kg, red peppers €5.21 per kg, and greenhouse tomatoes €3.32 per kg. According to SAPI, greenhouse production and early open-field harvests in Southern Bulgaria have increased supply and put pressure on prices.

Tomato prices in Yambol were reported at around half the level seen in Sofia.

The lowest average produce prices nationwide were recorded in Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Targovishte, and Sliven, while the highest were found in Montana, Vratsa, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, and Vidin. SAPI estimated regional differences at around €1 per product, equivalent to a location-based markup of approximately 19 per cent.

According to SAPI, the market continues to reflect natural production cycles, with price fluctuations concentrated mainly in seasonal fruit and vegetables.

The agency also noted that temporary increases in products such as cabbage are typical during seasonal transitions, while lower prices for crops including aubergines and greenhouse tomatoes are linked to rising supply volumes from greenhouse and open-field production.

Source: BTA