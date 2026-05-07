Georgian fertilizer imports rise in Q1 while exports decline

Georgia imported fertilizers worth $13.7 million in January–March 2026, up 42.7% from the same period last year. Russia remained the main supplier. In the first quarter, imports of Russian fertilizers rose by 29% to $5.3 million (€4.9 million).

The main product imported from Russia was compound fertilizer containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. Georgia bought 9,300 tonnes worth $4.6 million. Nitrogen, potash, and organic fertilizers were also imported from Russia.

Other leading fertilizer suppliers to Georgia were Turkey, Spain, Belgium, and Poland. The current data only covers the period through the end of March. From 21 March to 21 April, Russia imposed a ban on exports of nitrogen fertilizers, except for supplies under intergovernmental agreements. This may affect Georgia's April import statistics.

At the same time, Georgia remained a net exporter of fertilizers overall, with foreign sales still significantly higher than imports. However, fertilizer exports fell by 17% in the first quarter of 2026 to $30.2 million.

Nitrogen fertilizers were Georgia's main export product. In January–March, the country exported more than 93,000 tonnes worth $29.9 million. Ukraine was the main destination this year.

Source: www.bizzone.info