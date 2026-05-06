You are using software which is blocking our advertisements (adblocker).

As we provide the news for free, we are relying on revenues from our banners. So please disable your adblocker and reload the page to continue using this site.
Thanks!

Click here for a guide on disabling your adblocker.

App icon
FreshPublishers
Open in the app
OPEN

Georgia imports most asparagus from the Netherlands in 1Q 2026

According to Geostat, Georgia's asparagus imports fell slightly in the first quarter of 2026. From January to March, the country imported 1,900 kg of asparagus worth $21,000. In the same period of 2025, imports totalled 2,000 kg worth $24,000. This represents a 12.5% decline in value and a 5% drop in volume.

The Netherlands was Georgia's main asparagus supplier, with shipments totalling 1,800 kg worth $20,000. Israel supplied 100 kg worth $1,000.

Georgia's asparagus exports were carried out exclusively through re-export and remained below import volumes. In January-March 2026, exports totalled 500 kg worth $6,500. In the same period of 2025, exports reached 600 kg worth $7,000. Export value fell by 14.2%, while volume declined by 16.6%. In the first quarter of 2026, all asparagus exports from Georgia were sent to Armenia.

Source: www.bizzone.info

Related Articles → See More