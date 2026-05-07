“Tomato prices this winter were among the highest I’ve seen in my 25-year career”

Week 19 traditionally marks the start of the summer season. At Robert van Ooijen of Groenten en Fruit import van Ooijen, who buys daily for his customers at the BelOrta, REO, and Hoogstraten auctions, business is starting to pick up again.

"For example, aubergines and cucumbers are available in abundance. Aubergines have been more expensive for a while, but prices have now dropped back to around 70 cents. Cucumbers are also plentiful now. These had been rising in price for some time, but have now fallen back again. The pepper season has also really started now. Green peppers are slightly more expensive, with an auction price of 2 euros, but yellow and red peppers are reasonably priced at around 1.30 euros."

"Tomatoes are available year-round these days. Beef tomatoes have been particularly expensive. Due to the problems in Spain, tomato prices received a major boost. Beef tomatoes even rose above 3 euros. That has not happened often in my 25-year career. Meanwhile, prices are around 1.40-1.50 euros, which is normal for this time of year. In the run-up to Pentecost, prices are expected to fall further. At the same time, the range of specialty tomatoes, such as Coeur de Boeuf, San Marzano, and mixed varieties, will also expand."

Robert describes the lettuce market as extremely erratic. "One day lettuce sells for 1 euro, the next day for 30 cents, and the day after that for 70 cents again. The price of Lollo Bionda has been low all winter. Lollo Rossa has been more expensive, but we are now seeing normal prices for that as well. Lamb's lettuce experienced a temporary increase, but prices have now returned to around 4-5 euros."

"Furthermore, the chicory market remains dramatic. Prices have been extremely low for months because there is too much supply," Robert continues. "In strawberries, you increasingly notice the influence of supermarket promotions. When promotions are scheduled, prices rise sharply, but they can fall back just as quickly. Strawberry prices are currently reasonable, at around a guilder per punnet for Elsanta."

According to Robert, the Belgian auctions remain as popular as ever with Dutch buyers. "For pricing, the Belgian auctions are decisive in the Western European market. Our strength is that we are present on site and, with additional quality control, can ensure everything reaches customers in perfect condition. Our customer base is therefore fairly stable, although you can see that the spot market is suffering from the buying power of the supermarkets. Market traders and greengrocers try to differentiate themselves through quality, but consumers can only spend their money once."

For more information:

Robert van Ooijen

Groenten en fruit import van Ooijen B.V.

Linnenstraat 3

2988 XL Ridderkerk

Auction: +32 15565531

Mobile: +31 651545998

[email protected]

www.vanooijenbv.nl