Irish asparagus supply remains limited despite demand

Seasonal produce plays a role in the Irish horticulture sector, where local fruit and vegetable production faces logistical and environmental constraints. Weather events, disease, drought, rising input costs, and reliance on manual labour continue to affect operations, while competition from imported produce has contributed to a reduction in commercial vegetable farms.

Asparagus production presents additional challenges. The crop requires five to seven years to reach maturity and can then be harvested for up to 20 years. The season runs from March to May, making it one of the earliest crops of the year.

Despite demand, there are no large-scale asparagus operations in Ireland. According to a retailer, local supply has been limited for several years, with factors including soil suitability, short season length, and historically higher prices affecting market uptake.

Alyanya Massey, who operates a small-scale organic farm in west Cork, has been growing asparagus for more than a decade. Production is labour-intensive, with activities such as mulching, weeding, and manure application requiring ongoing input. The crop is grown under polytunnels to extend the season and improve product characteristics.

While demand for Irish asparagus remains strong, production volumes are limited by scale and labour requirements. Growers report that expanding output would require additional resources and capacity.

Supply is primarily directed to local markets, including independent retailers and food service. Restaurants source limited volumes during the season, with availability depending on local growers.

The Irish asparagus sector remains small, with production influenced by climate conditions, production costs, and labour intensity, while demand continues within retail and food service channels.

Source: Irish Farmers Journal