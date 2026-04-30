French carrot volumes up, but limited value-added

According to estimates drawn up on April 1st, 2026, French production of carrots for the fresh market will amount to 368,000 tons for the 2025-2026 season, an increase of 9,700 tons from last year. In March 2026, prices were 13% higher than in the 2024-2025 season, and 10% higher than the five-year average for the same month. In the previous months (May 2025-January 2026), prices were below average.

High yields in the southwest

National acreage for the 2025-2026 marketing year is expected to reach 10,732 hectares, a level that is broadly stable over one year and 1% higher than the 2020-2024 average. However, this stability masks contrasting regional trends. A 3% decline is seen in Basse-Normandie, offset by an increase in Aquitaine (+2%), with a particularly marked increase in Gironde (+6%), linked in particular to crop rotation.

French production is thus expected to reach 368,000 tons, up by 3% year-on-year and 9% on average for the last five campaigns. This increase is largely due to very good results in the Aquitaine region, where the harvest is expected to jump by 16% thanks to high yields. Basse-Normandie, on the other hand, suffered a sharp drop, with production down by 21% year-on-year due to poor yields.

Prices strengthen in Q1

At the start of the year, the market regained momentum after the festive period, supported by more active demand. Prices held firm overall, with a slight upward trend.

February was marked by very wet weather conditions, which severely disrupted supply. Access to plots became difficult from time to time, and operations in the field and at the station became more complicated, while downgraded volumes increased and availability became irregular. Against this tense backdrop, prices continue to rise.

In March, despite the need for more rigorous sorting, prices continued to rise, with levels 13% higher than in the previous campaign and 10% higher than the 2021-2025 average for the same period.

In terms of trade, between May 2025 and February 2026, flows of carrots and turnips fell sharply. Exports stood at 51,800 tons (-48%), while imports, at 107,700 tons, dropped slightly (-3%). The trade deficit in volume thus reached around 55,900 tons, which is five times higher than in the previous season, due to the combined effect of a sharp decrease in exports and virtually stable imports.

Source: agreste.agriculture.gouv.fr