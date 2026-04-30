Belarus defines off-season fruit and vegetable supply for 2026/2027

The Belarusian government has determined the volumes of fruit and vegetable products to be supplied from stabilisation funds for the republican state's needs during the 2026/2027 off-season period. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Aliaksandr Turchyn.

A total of 147.16 thousand tons of products are planned for placement in the funds, of which 111.57 thousand tons are allocated to retail chains and 35.59 thousand tons to social sector institutions.

The resolution sets the following volumes of fruit and vegetable products:

Potatoes account for 59.69 thousand tons, white cabbage for 22.36 thousand tons, table carrots for 15.44 thousand tons, onions for 14.96 thousand tons, fresh apples for 25 thousand tons, and table beetroot for 9.71 thousand tons.

The stocking volumes were agreed with regional executive committees and the Minsk City Executive Committee, taking into account actual consumption during the current off-season period and proposals from retail organisations, the government press service said.

Source: Reform