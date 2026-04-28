Bulgarian cucumber and tomato prices fall as local supply increases

Bulgaria's food market is showing a downward price trend for greenhouse vegetables in mid-April, with declines recorded for the third consecutive week. The data comes from the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS), covering all 28 regions for week seventeen of 2026.

Retail prices for greenhouse cucumbers fell by 13% to EUR 2.98 per kilogram (US$3.22), tomatoes by 11% to EUR 3.65 per kg (US$3.94), eggplants by 11% to EUR 3.66 per kg (US$3.95), green onions by 7 to 8% to EUR 8.14 per kg (US$8.79), and strawberries by 4% to EUR 4.85 per kg (US$5.24). The price movement is linked to the increased availability of local production entering the market.

At the same time, retail prices increased for lettuce by 12% to EUR 1.37 per piece (US$1.48), spinach by 5% to EUR 3.24 per kg (US$3.50), green garlic by 5% to EUR 9.42 per kg (US$10.17), carrots and kiwis by 2 to 3%, and lemons, tangerines, and oranges by 2%.

Regional price variation remains evident. Lower price levels for nine key food products were recorded in Shumen, Razgrad, Yambol, Sliven, and Burgas, while higher levels were observed in Plovdiv, Montana, Vidin, Vratsa, and Pleven. For example, greenhouse tomatoes were priced at EUR 2.80 per kg (US$3.02) in Plovdiv and EUR 4.80 per kg (US$5.18) in Montana and Vidin.

AMIS notes that the Bulgarian retail market remains influenced by international factors affecting consumer prices. Global logistics costs are below pre-pandemic levels. During the spring season, increased local production reduces reliance on imports, resulting in lower prices. This pricing window is expected to remain until around June, after which higher temperatures and reduced greenhouse output are likely to push prices upward.

Source: BTA