Bulgarian vegetable prices fall 20.65%

Food prices on Bulgaria's wholesale markets moved downward this week, led by fresh vegetables such as tomatoes and cucumbers. Data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets show that most seasonal produce declined, while some items, including potatoes and peppers, increased.

The market price index fell by 1.36% over the past week to 2.746 points from 2.784 points. The index is based on 2005 levels.

Among vegetables, cucumbers recorded the largest decrease, falling by 20.65% to 1.72 euros per kilogram (US$1.87). Tomatoes declined by 19.32% to 2.36 euros per kilogram (US$2.57). Zucchini dropped by 15.1% to 1.56 euros per kilogram (US$1.70). Carrots decreased by 6.45% to 0.58 euros per kilogram (US$0.63), while cabbage fell by 6.05% to 0.66 euros per kilogram (US$0.72). Green peppers declined by 1.75% to 3.79 euros per kilogram (US$4.13).

In contrast, red peppers increased by 6.38% to 3.79 euros per kilogram (US$4.13). Potatoes rose by 12.82% to 0.55 euros per kilogram (US$0.60). Green lettuce increased by 9.09% to 0.96 euros per piece (US$1.05), while onions edged up by 0.45% to 0.56 euros per kilogram (US$0.61).

Fruit prices were mixed. Apples increased by 5.91% to 1.30 euros per kilogram (US$1.42), and lemons rose by 2.82% to 2.10 euros per kilogram (US$2.29). Oranges declined by 3.17% to 1.30 euros per kilogram (US$1.42), and bananas fell by 1.48% to 1.50 euros per kilogram (US$1.64).

The data indicate lower vegetable prices alongside mixed fruit price movements, resulting in a varied wholesale market environment.

Source: Novinite