Mini chicory specialist focuses on quality and practical packaging

For Bruyninckx Chiconnettes, it's all about quality. Starting as a traditional chicory grower, they have shifted to producing mini chicory, also known as chiconnettes. Today, these compact heads are supplied to restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers. "Our chiconnettes are a five-star product. Which means everything has to be right, from cultivation to packaging."

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An exceptional product with a story of its own

In 2000, the family business in Messelbroek moved from traditional chicory to chiconnettes. The result is compact heads measuring 8 to 9 centimetres in length, weighing 30, 40, 50, or 60 grams. They are recognisable by their bulbous shape, tightly closed pointed head, and yellow leaf tips, with a small heart holding the leaves together.

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Developed for the connoisseur

"The creation of this product was driven by a clear need in the world of haute cuisine," says owner Bart Bruyninckx. "Traditional chicory often proved too large and not refined enough for certain dishes. We worked with chefs to develop a smaller product that is ready to use. There's no need for chopping or extra preparation; you can use them directly in the pan or steamer."

Chiconnettes have been available in supermarkets since 2001 and differ in taste as well as size. "Our chiconnettes were tested by a panel and found to be crisper, slightly sweeter, and less bitter than traditional chicory, making it more accessible to a broader group of consumers."

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From field to packaging

Producing millions of chiconnettes annually, Bruyninckx focuses on volume within this segment. For restaurants and wholesalers, the product is packed in solid board 4-point packaging supplied by Smart Packaging Solutions. Each box contains between 40 and 80 heads, depending on size, with an inner plastic bag to maintain freshness.

"Chiconnettes aren't a cheap product," explains Bart Bruyninckx. "So you want that quality reflected in every detail, including the packaging. It needs to protect the product and present it properly."

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Packaging a fresh, delicate product

Because chicory retains moisture, packaging must meet specific requirements. The boxes need to remain rigid under refrigerated conditions. "Our products can be stored for up to three weeks," says Bruyninckx. "So the packaging needs to be sturdy and keep its shape. Solid board works well for this."

Convenience on the work floor

Bruyninckx staff assemble the packaging by hand, so it needs to be practical to use. "At peak times, everything has to run efficiently," says Bruyninckx. "The boxes need to be easy to assemble and hold their shape."

A partner as agile as you are

Bruyninckx keeps packaging in stock and depends on reliable delivery. "When we need packaging, we want it delivered quickly," says Bruyninckx. "If an issue arises, it needs to be resolved immediately. That matters more than just price. We need a reliable partner, and we have found that in Smart Packaging Solutions."

© Smart Packaging SolutionsFor more information:

Smart Packaging Solutions

Tel: +32 52 26 19 11

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www.smart-packaging-solutions.com