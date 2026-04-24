"Asparagus sales are about 25 per cent higher than at the same point last year"

The asparagus season is traditionally one of the most important moments of the year for a catering wholesaler. This is no different at Groothandel Claessens. This spring, demand is once again running at full pace, in a period when everything is picking up. "It's nice and busy at the moment. There is now sufficient asparagus available, and it always sells well," says Brent Peeters of the Antwerp-based wholesaler.

© Groothandel Claessens

"It always remains a special period, and it has started well this year. We have already sold about 25 per cent more than last year, so that is, of course, positive," he explains. "That strong start is down to a combination of factors. We bought early, Easter fell early, and we had good weather. Then you see that sales pick up immediately." At the same time, prices were strongly influenced by retail promotions. "The major retailers had promotions running until Easter, which kept prices high. After Easter, those promotions stopped, and you saw prices almost halve."

"Now that prices are coming down, you see more customers jumping in. We expect this strong demand to continue at least until week 22. After that, around week 23 or 24, you see people switching back to other products. From the beginning of June, the season starts to wind down. The traditional end is, of course, with St John's Day, but in the weeks before that, demand is already slowing, and supply is also starting to decrease. Fortunately, we still have some good weeks ahead of us."

© Groothandel Claessens

The asparagus peeler in the wholesale workshop

Belgian if there is Belgian

They are also very satisfied with the quality at Groothandel Claessens. "We have good-looking asparagus, with nice sizes and strong quality. We also offer a very wide range: white, green, purple, mini asparagus, also called wild asparagus, as well as peeled and cooked varieties. There is something for everyone."

And that is appreciated in the market, Brent confirms. "You see that everyone wants to put something special on the menu. Then, purple or mini asparagus, for example, quickly becomes an interesting choice. At the same time, demand for convenience is growing, which is why peeled and cooked asparagus is in high demand. Especially in the catering industry, where staff are scarce. Then you simply have less time to peel everything yourself, certainly not when the restaurant is full. In that case, we are happy to lend a hand."

© Groothandel Claessens

According to Brent, the local character of asparagus remains essential in this respect, despite the fact that they are now available almost all year round from a wide range of origins. "As soon as Belgian asparagus arrives, customers immediately ask for it. They know it guarantees quality and freshness. That really makes it stand out from imported products. It remains a seasonal product, perhaps one of the few left, and something people are not willing to compromise on. If there is Belgian, it has to be Belgian, and I think that is something we need to maintain."

Strawberries

"People want something new and special in spring. Restaurants respond to that and come to us as early as possible to get started. Guests also expect it. They are genuinely disappointed if there is no asparagus on the menu." Besides asparagus, another typical seasonal product is also in full swing. "We see that it is asparagus and strawberries at the moment. Those are the main drivers. Of course, we have many other products, but these are clearly leading," Brent concludes. "Fortunately, local strawberries are now also available in abundance. All types and sizes are coming onto the market, and that is also performing very well."

© Groothandel Claessens

For more information:

Brent Peeters

Groothandel Claessens

Kielsbroek 23

2020 Antwerp, Belgium

+32 (0) 3 237 44 29

[email protected]

www.groothandelclaessens.be