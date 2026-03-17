Button mushrooms yield rises despite nearly unchanged cultivation area

In 2025, 78,400 tons of edible mushrooms were harvested in Germany at farms with at least 0.1 hectares of production area. According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the total harvest of edible mushrooms thus rose by 1.0% or 760 tons compared to the previous year. Compared to the ten-year average from 2015 to 2024, the harvest was 4.4% or 3,280 tons higher.

© Destatis

The focus of edible mushroom production in Germany is on button mushrooms: at 76,800 tons, they accounted for 97.9% of the total edible mushroom harvest in 2025. Compared to the previous year, the button mushroom harvest in 2025 rose by 1.4%, and compared to the ten-year average, it rose by 4.6%. The remaining harvest consisted of king oyster mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, shiitake, and other specialty mushroom varieties.

47.4% of edible mushrooms (37,200 tons) were produced on farms that use organic farming methods. Here, too, button mushrooms were by far the most significant edible mushroom species, accounting for 98.2% (36,500 tons).

Total harvest area for edible mushrooms almost unchanged compared to the previous year

The total harvest area for edible mushrooms amounted to 355 hectares in 2025, which was 0.2% more than in the previous year and 4.2% more than the average from 2015 to 2024. Half of this area (50.1%) was organically farmed. The harvest area for button mushrooms increased by 0.2% compared to the previous year, reaching 342 hectares. This was 3.8% above the ten-year average for the years 2015 to 2024.

Largest edible mushroom harvest areas in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia

As in previous years, the two most significant federal states for edible mushroom production in 2025 were Lower Saxony, with a harvest area of 200 hectares, and North Rhine-Westphalia, with a harvest area of 80 hectares.

Source: Destatis