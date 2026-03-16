Quarantine pests found in imported potatoes, cabbage, and tomatoes in Russia

On 7 March 2026, inspectors at the port of Novorossiysk identified potato tuber moth in a 27.5-tonne consignment of potatoes imported from Egypt. The quarantine pest was confirmed by laboratory analysis, and the shipment was disinfected to prevent its spread.

On 9 March, inspectors in the Orenburg region detected Comstock mealybug (Pseudococcus comstocki) in a 14.9-tonne consignment of Chinese cabbage from Uzbekistan during inspection at a temporary storage warehouse. The infected shipment was banned from entry and later sent for phytosanitary treatment. Authorities also initiated administrative proceedings against the responsible party.

On 12 March, laboratory specialists in the Amur region detected Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) in a 582 kg shipment of tomatoes imported from China. Since the start of 2026, six cases of ToBRFV have been identified in imported tomatoes and peppers, affecting around 5.3 tonnes of produce.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru