Greenhouse beans peak in March: Good demand but high costs

© ORTOFRUTTICOLA BERDIA DI LICATA GIUSEPPEWith the arrival of March, the Sicilian climbing bean season reaches its peak. These beans are cultivated in greenhouses in one of Italy's most suitable areas for protected vegetable cultivation. At the Berdia Ortofrutticola greenhouses in Vittoria, Sicily, the harvest continues daily, providing produce at the optimal stage of ripeness, mainly for the fruit and vegetable markets of northern Italy," says Giuseppe Licata, owner of the family-run company.

"We are in a critical stage of the commercial campaign," Giuseppe Licata explains. "During this time, there is high demand for green beans of Italian origin, and the markets are responding well to the product. We carefully harvest and quickly prepare the goods from harvest to dispatch to ensure the freshness, quality, and uniformity of the product."

© Berdia Ortofrutticola Giuseppe Licata and Salvatore Gurrieri

"Above all else, the market demands continuity of supply and quality products. The Sicilian green bean stands out because it is harvested at the optimal stage of ripeness, ensuring excellent tenderness, taste, and crunch by the time it reaches the shelves. Consumers continue to appreciate locally grown products, especially when the quality is guaranteed by a controlled supply chain."

© ORTOFRUTTICOLA BERDIA DI LICATA GIUSEPPE

"However, it is important to note that the current campaign is taking place in a more complex production environment than in the past. Production costs have risen significantly in recent years," says Giuseppe Licata. "This includes energy, fertilizers, and technical materials used in greenhouses, as well as logistics and transportation costs."

"Despite these high costs, our primary focus remains on quality. We implement stringent controls, starting with observing the plant's phenological phases from its first days of life. Using certified raw materials at the transplanting stage, followed by structured control protocols and batch traceability, ensures the productivity and homogeneity of the berries."

© Concetta Di Lunardo | FreshPlaza.com

In recent years, international tensions and the geopolitical context have affected the agricultural sector, impacting the prices of raw materials and technical resources used on farms. Despite this, the company relies on consistent, planned production and strong relationships with Italian market operators.

"Our goal is to ensure uninterrupted product availability during the campaign while maintaining top-notch standards because consumers value trust and quality," the entrepreneur explains. "The Sicilian bean campaign will continue for several more weeks, providing a steady supply of fresh, greenhouse-harvested produce as the markets transition to spring."

For more information: © Berdia Ortofrutticola

Giuseppe Licata

Berdia Ortofrutticola

C.da Berdia

97019 Vittoria (RG) - Italy

+39 331 868 2020

[email protected]

www.ortofrutticolaberdia.it