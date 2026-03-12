Polish broccoli production targets summer retail market with 33,000 plants per hectare

Broccoli producers in Poland are focusing on the summer fresh market, combining high planting density, staggered planting schedules, and strict post-harvest handling to meet retail demand. One farm in the Lublin region grows broccoli on 12 hectares, planting exclusively for the summer supply window. Transplanting begins at the end of April–early May, with new plantings added every two weeks in blocks of about 2.5 hectares. Harvest runs from early July to mid-September, ensuring a continuous supply during peak seasonal demand.

Planting density reaches around 33,000 plants per hectare, making harvesting highly labour-intensive. When weather conditions and fertilisation are well managed, producers are able to harvest most of the potential yield from the field.

In the 2025 season, rainfall of about 700 mm supported good crop quality during the summer period. Growers note that precise fertilisation and crop monitoring are essential, as broccoli production remains significantly more demanding than typical field crops.

Market pressure was visible during the season due to imports of broccoli from the Netherlands, which temporarily increased supply on the market. However, Polish producers report that demand stabilised later in the summer.

For retailers, the summer production window in Poland offers a logistical advantage. During this period, key European suppliers such as Spain and Portugal face climatic constraints, which can limit their export volumes.

Most of the harvest is sold through wholesalers, intermediaries, and retail chains, often under quality certification schemes required by large buyers. After harvest, broccoli is cooled to 1–1.5°C before transport to maintain quality for distribution to retail networks.

Source: www.farmer.pl