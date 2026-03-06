“Higher demand and tighter supply mark the start of the Dutch pepper season”

© Harvest House

"At Harvest House, we are looking forward to the new pepper season. We are starting with a lot of energy and are confident it will be a good year. This season, we are strengthening our cooperation with Kwekerij De Westhoek, a partnership we are proud of. In the greenhouse this week, we already saw the first yellow peppers ready for harvest. Next week the season will really get underway, and we will once again supply our coloured peppers widely to the trade," says Marco Bergman, commercial manager Paprika at Harvest House. Robert Spruijt of Kwekerij De Westhoek is also looking forward to it. "We are excited about the start. This week, we were able to carefully fill the first box."

At Harvest House, there are some shifts in the pepper acreage. In addition to the entry of Kwekerij De Westhoek (15 hectares), Kwekerij Overgaag is expanding with 10 hectares of red peppers. Because some members are leaving, the pepper acreage at Harvest House remains stable. "Nationwide, we see a slight decrease to about 1,530 hectares. Combined with lower production per square meter, this balances the market better than last year. That creates a firmer market position and the expectation of better prices," Bergman explains.

"At the start of the season, we are noticing the impact of lower supply from southern Europe due to extreme weather conditions there. Demand is currently higher than last year, and availability is tighter. That gives Dutch peppers a strong start," Marco continues. Harvest House and its growers are preparing for a season in which quality, cooperation, and market knowledge once again come together. "We continue to invest in progress: innovative cultivation techniques, healthy soils, and energy-efficient solutions for future-proof food production."

