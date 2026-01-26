"We are currently lacking cabbage exports to other European countries"

After the turn of the year, the Dithmarschen cabbage industry usually takes a first, cautious interim assessment. "Sales of white and red cabbage in German food retail have been satisfactory so far, with consistently low prices. Only exports to other European countries are severely lacking this year," reports Matthias Bartels, managing director of FreshField Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG.

© Freshcoast/Freshfield

Insight into the red cabbage harvest

According to Bartels, normal storage facilities are still well stocked, although cold storage goods would normally already be on offer at this time of year. However, a distinction must be made here between commercial and industrial goods. "We have noticed that goods for the fresh market are not so plentiful. The cabbage grew well in the fall and became relatively large in many places, making it more suitable for industrial use. However, sales in this sector are consistently weak. This affects us less, however, as we mainly serve the fresh market (approx. 80 percent)."

© Freshcoast/Freshfield

Freshfield handles exports and distribution to German wholesale markets, while Behr AG primarily handles marketing to German food retailers. Both companies are partners of Mecklenburger Ernte EO.

In general, the quality in the warehouses is relatively poor, which Bartels attributes to the wet weather conditions during harvesting and storage. Given the current sales figures, it cannot be ruled out that part of the cabbage harvest will ultimately remain unsold. "Accordingly, we hope that exports will pick up soon."

© Freshcoast/Freshfield

The fall was predominantly wet.

Doubling the celery cultivation

In addition to white and red cabbage, Bartels also produces potatoes, carrots, and now, in its second year, celeriac. Marketing of the latter crop really takes off at the beginning of the year. "Here, we exclusively serve the German food retail trade. In the first marketing year, we were able to serve our customers until the end of March. After doubling our cultivation capacity to approximately 30 hectares, we are now aiming to extend the season until the end of April. The fact is that we have found a good addition to our portfolio in celeriac," he concludes.

