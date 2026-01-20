Carottes de France includes radish growers and changes its name

The Carottes de France producers' association becomes Association Carottes et Radis de France (ACRF). French radish producers have joined the association created in 2009. This extension of recognition to radish was acknowledged by the decree of December 18th, published by Annie Genevard, French Minister for Agriculture.

"This is a milestone for both crops, which are keen to capitalize on their many synergies and a shared dynamic, in order to strengthen their structure on a national scale," according to the press release.

Born out of the desire of French radish growers to organize themselves on a national scale and benefit from the proven expertise of Carottes de France, the project naturally took a collective approach. Given the strong synergies between the two products, this led to the creation of the joint association Carottes et Radis de France.

On January 1st, 2026, Carottes et Radis de France had 11 members: 5 for the radish section and 8 for the carrot section, two of them representing both carrot and radish producers.

© ACRF

Pooling skills

Although the carrot and radish sectors differ in terms of geographical areas and production volumes, they share many common features.

Carrots and radishes share many of the same agronomic and economic characteristics, from cultivation to harvesting, packaging, and retailing. The aim of the joint association is to pool monitoring and analysis tools, particularly in terms of knowledge of supply and sector performance, while respecting the specific organization of each product. This approach aims to strengthen collective management and structuring of supply.

"The integration of radishes into the association is a response to the desire to pool skills and strengthen the economy to ensure the long-term viability of these structures. This rapprochement benefits radish and carrot operators and, more broadly, the whole fruit and vegetable sector," explains Christian Letierce, VITAPRIM, chairman of ACRF.

© ACRF

Governance:

Chairman: Christian Letierce, VITAPRIM

Vice-Chairman: Bernard Guillard, AGRIAL

Vice-Chairman: Charles Jannin, NANTEUROP

The team:

Director: Astrid Etèvenaux

Head of technical issues: Émilie Casteil

Technical and administrative assistant: Pauline Bouillard

For more information:

www.carottes-de-france.fr