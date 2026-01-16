Chinese mushroom imports to Russia via Zabaykalsk border point increase sharply in 2025

In 2025, Rosselkhoznadzor inspected approximately 430 tonnes of mushrooms imported from China through the Zabaykalsk international road checkpoint, according to the agency's office for Zabaykalsky Krai.

The volume of mushroom imports rose significantly compared to the previous year. A total of 428 tonnes entered Russia in 2025, while only 30 tonnes were imported in 2024.

Alongside higher volumes, the range of imported products expanded. In addition to button mushrooms (78.1 tonnes), supplies increasingly included varieties popular in Asian cuisine. Enoki mushrooms accounted for the largest share at 225.2 tonnes, followed by king oyster mushrooms (eringi) at 74 tonnes, shimeji mushrooms at 34 tonnes, shiitake at 15.3 tonnes, and oyster mushrooms at 1.1 tonnes.

All consignments underwent mandatory phytosanitary inspections. No quarantine violations were detected, and laboratory analyses approved the release of all imported shipments.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru