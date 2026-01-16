Ierapetra, Crete, at the peak of cucumber, tomato, and pepper production

Cucumber, tomato, and pepper production in the key greenhouse-growing zone of Ierapetra, in Crete, is currently at its peak, having fully overcome the initial difficulties caused by poor water quality, characterized by high salinity levels.

"Many growers faced root-related problems, softening, bacterial infections, and fruit rot. Those who had access to good-quality water from their own wells recorded healthy plant growth and good fruit set. There were also some crop removals, though not on a large scale. These issues occurred between August and October. From around November onwards, the rainfall helped resolve these problems. At present, Ierapetra's greenhouses are going through a very good phase, with ample volumes and high-quality production," says Panagiotis Kefalas, owner of the trading company Lion Fruit.

© Lion Fruit

Referring to export performance, he adds: "Greek cucumbers have secured a strong presence in both the Balkan markets and Germany. Unlike other parts of Crete that reach the market earlier, exports from Ierapetra got off to a solid start from the very beginning. Beef tomatoes are also performing very well, while cherry tomatoes, after the initial shock of the season, when prices collapsed, have now recovered to very satisfactory levels, at €3 to €3,40 per kilo at producer level."

"Peppers followed a similar trajectory to cherry tomatoes. They had a weak start, but demand picked up during the Christmas period, and they are now performing very well. The poor start to the season, which left significant volumes of peppers of all types unsold, including Florina peppers (red, elongated peppers), was due to strong domestic production in the Balkan markets. That said, to my knowledge, there were no significant issues at any point during the season in meeting the standards set by supply programs."

© Lion Fruit

Looking ahead, the Greek trader remains optimistic: "Weather conditions have turned more favorable, and I believe that, until early April, Ierapetra will continue to deliver the large volumes of cucumbers it is known for. Provided there are no setbacks, pepper production will remain high and of good quality through to May, while tomatoes from Ierapetra have only just entered their peak production phase, meaning there will be ample supply in the period ahead."

For more information:

Panagiotis Kefalas

Lion Fruit

Tel: +30 284 204 1066

Mob: +30 694 761 5648

Email: [email protected]