Eurofruits Levante joins Anecoop

© ANECOOP S.COOP.

Eurofruits Levante S.L. has joined Anecoop as a new member to strengthen its competitive edge in a more challenging market. Based in Rojales, Alicante, the company produces peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and artichokes, offering a local, fresh, and high-quality selection that complements the second-tier cooperative.

Eurofruits Levante was founded in 2020 through the merger of growers and exporters in the south of Alicante and the Campo de Cartagena. It now covers three provinces: Alicante, Murcia, and Albacete. Its Rojales headquarters has 9,000 m² of facilities for managing and preserving products and is certified for organic produce.

This new member enhances Anecoop's presence in southeastern Spain and increases its vegetable production by 12,700 tons. Eurofruits Levante mainly produces peppers, with an estimated annual output of 6,000 tons from its 400,000 m² of greenhouses. It is followed by broccoli, grown on over 250 hectares, with a production of 3,000 tons, and courgettes, cultivated on 220,000 m² of greenhouses and open fields, yielding 2,500 tons. It also supplies 1.2 million kilos of artichokes each season, primarily of the Blanca de Tudela and Green Queen varieties, across 60 hectares in Vega Baja and Albacete.

© ANECOOP S.COOP.

The Alicante-based company shares Anecoop's commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly farming. It holds GLOBALG.A.P., GRASP, and Spring certifications, as well as seals from the Vega Baja Artichoke Association for organic production. In its production facilities, it maintains GLOBALG.A.P., IFS, and BRC certifications.

"Joining Anecoop will enable us to expand our access to new markets by leveraging its 50 years of commercial expertise and its strong global presence, with shipments to over 70 countries. One of our goals is to improve service speed, and Anecoop gives us full confidence in this area," stated Iván Arenas Pérez, Director of Eurofruits Levante.