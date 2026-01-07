Ukrainian leverages full production cycle for higher margins and export growth

Rivne-based farm Kalyna Buhryn has built a successful model by controlling the entire vegetable production process, from seedling cultivation to storage and direct delivery to large supermarket chains, also exporting. The company cultivates crops on 230 hectares, including carrots, onions, cabbage, beets, celery, and daikon.
Thanks to its own storage facilities, Kalyna Buhryn ensures minimal post-harvest losses and protection from seasonal price fluctuations. Storage capacity includes chambers holding up to 800 tons, with the largest refrigerated chamber accommodating 1,700 tons.
This full-cycle approach allows the farm to supply major Ukrainian retail chains such as Silpo, ATB, and Fora, while also exporting to Romania, Slovakia, and Bulgaria.
Source: agrotimes.ua