"Every Christmas, our team works around the clock, harvesting, grading, and packing 3,500 tonnes of sprouts"

Sprout production is a year-round focus for ESG Drysdale. "We supply UK-grown Brussels sprouts from August to April and work with overseas growers during the summer months to ensure consistent, high-quality availability throughout the year," explains Nat Cowx of the company.

ESG Drysdale supplies Brussels sprouts across the whole of the UK, working with most major retailers and food-service providers, offering both loose and value-added pre-prepared options.

© ESG Drysdale

"Our main growing areas stretch from Angus down to the Scottish Borders, as well as sites with our associate growers in England. The east of Scotland provides ideal growing conditions, cool temperatures, fertile soils, and long summer days, the perfect combination for firm, high-quality Brussels sprouts. With reliable rainfall and a dedicated team behind the crop, the region produces some of the world's best festive sprouts."

© ESG Drysdale

During the 2024–2025 festive season, ESG Drysdale grew, harvested, and packed more than 250 million individual sprouts.

© ESG Drysdale

"Every Christmas, our team works around the clock for two intensive weeks, harvesting, grading, and packing 3,500 tonnes to meet the huge festive demand. That's the equivalent of 18 full-sized blue whales or around 190 football pitches."

For more information:

Nat Cowx

ESG Drysdale

Tel: +44 1368 830 448

[email protected]

www.esgdrysdale.co.uk