Philippines launches rapid heavy metal crop testing system

The Department of Agriculture in the Philippines has partnered with the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute to develop rapid, non-destructive heavy metal detection systems for crops in the Davao Region.

The collaboration between the Department of Agriculture Region 11 and the Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Nuclear Research Institute was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed on 4 May.

The project, titled "Development and Application of Rapid, Non-Destructive Heavy Metal Detection Techniques in Plant Materials," focuses on introducing testing methods that allow crops to be screened for contaminants without damaging samples.

During the launch, DA-11 presented equipment designed for rapid heavy metal detection in crops.

According to Macario Gonzaga, the technology is intended to provide faster crop validation for growers while improving food safety monitoring.

"This is about securing the future of our high-value crops like coconut, mango, and corn through innovation and collaboration. Science and agriculture must walk hand-in-hand to meet modern challenges," Gonzaga said.

The program will focus on crops including coconut, mango, banana, cacao, coffee, corn, and cabbage.

Under the agreement, both agencies will carry out joint research and development activities while expanding technical capabilities related to contaminant detection and scientific knowledge exchange.

The initiative is intended to address concerns regarding heavy metal contamination in agricultural products through faster testing and monitoring systems.

According to Gonzaga, the partnership also aims to support the competitiveness and sustainability of locally produced crops through the integration of science and agricultural production systems.

Source: PNA