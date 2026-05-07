Vegetable imports from China, Central Asia, and Turkey undergo checks across Russian regions

Imported vegetables from China, Central Asia, and Turkey continued to undergo phytosanitary checks across Russian regions in April, with inspectors reporting several detections of quarantine pests and pathogens in tomatoes, peppers, and other produce.

In the Amur region, laboratory specialists identified Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) in two consignments of tomatoes from China with a combined weight of 803 kg. Since the beginning of the year, authorities have recorded eight cases of imported tomatoes infected with the virus, totaling about 6.5 tons.

In Dagestan, checks found tomato leaf miner in tomatoes and western flower thrips in peppers and cauliflower. During the month, the regional authority inspected 18,000 tons of tomatoes, 11,300 tons of peppers, 5,500 tons of fresh lettuce, and 4,000 tons of eggplants.

In the Samara region, inspectors in Tolyatti detected Tomato brown rugose fruit virus in a 9-ton consignment of fresh tomatoes from Turkmenistan. The infected vegetables were banned from circulation, and the owner was ordered to return or destroy the shipment.

In the Orenburg region, more than 1,000 tons of high-risk imported regulated products from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan were barred from entering Russia between January 1 and April 30 after quarantine organisms were found in 95 cases. The interceptions involved six quarantine pests and pathogens in grapes, tomatoes, cut flowers, pomegranates, persimmons, cauliflower, and Chinese cabbage, including dodder, Comstock mealybug, tomato leaf miner, western flower thrips, and Tomato brown rugose fruit virus. Inspectors also detected tomato leaf miner in two tomato consignments from Turkmenistan with a combined weight of 18 tons.

In the Moscow region, inspectors found western flower thrips in a 4.6-ton consignment of fresh peppers from Turkey. The owner chose to disinfect the shipment.

In the Omsk region, authorities prevented the entry of about 470 tons of tomatoes from Uzbekistan between January 1 and April 24 after quarantine checks identified the Tomato brown rugose fruit virus. The pathogen was confirmed in 38 cases. Four consignments of fresh tomatoes from Uzbekistan totaling 38 tons were returned to the exporting country.

In Perm Krai, imports of fresh cucumbers from Kazakhstan reached 990 tons between January 1 and May 6, seven times higher than in the same period of 2025, when volumes stood at 141 tons. On May 5, inspectors also checked a 72-ton consignment of fresh cucumbers. Laboratory testing found no quarantine organisms, and the shipment was cleared for use.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru