Volumes of berry imports to Russia rising from China and Kyrgyzstan

Russian regional phytosanitary authorities reported a series of inspections of imported fresh berries, mainly strawberries, entering different parts of the country from Serbia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, China, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

In the Kaliningrad region, 9.5 tons of fresh strawberries from Serbia were inspected on April 20. Document checks and vehicle inspections found no violations. From February 1 to April 20, inspectors in the region checked a total of 45 tons of fresh strawberries imported from Serbia and Turkey.

In Altai Krai, inspectors returned a 2.4-ton shipment of fresh strawberries from Kyrgyzstan to the sender over a violation of Eurasian Economic Union phytosanitary requirements. Since the beginning of the year, around 22 tons of fresh strawberries from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have been inspected in the border areas of Altai Krai along the Russia-Kazakhstan border.

In Zabaykalsky Krai, 190 tons of strawberries from China were inspected from January 1 to April 22 through the Zabaykalsk road checkpoint. All consignments underwent laboratory testing. In the same period of 2025, imports through the checkpoint totaled 40 tons.

In the Amur region, phytosanitary authorities oversaw the import of about 2,500 tons of fresh berries from China between January 12 and April 22 through the Kani-Kurgan road checkpoint. The imports included strawberries, cherries, raspberries, mulberries, blueberries and blackberries, in more than 400 consignments. Volumes included more than 2,000 tons of strawberries, 67 tons of blueberries, 17 tons of raspberries, 14 tons of cherries, 6 tons of mulberries and 600 kilograms of blackberries. Strawberry imports rose from 70 tons in 26 consignments in the same period of 2025 to 2,200 tons in 300 consignments this year. The products were released for circulation after document and laboratory checks.

The strawberries delivered to Perm Krai, Buryatia and Murmansk region originated in Kyrgyzstan. In Perm Krai, authorities inspected the arrival of 6 tons of fresh strawberries. This was the first such shipment to the region in 2026; there were no deliveries in the same period of 2025.

In Buryatia, an 8-ton consignment of fresh strawberries was cleared after laboratory testing found no quarantine organisms. In the Murmansk region, four consignments totaling 20 tons of fresh strawberries, which arrived by road, were inspected in April. Since the beginning of the year, about 1,500 tons of strawberries have been imported into the Kuban region, down by 1,000 tons from the previous year.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru