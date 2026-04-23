India steps up checks on pesticide residues and fruit ripening

Authorities in Srinagar have intensified monitoring of pesticide residues and artificial ripening practices in fresh fruits and vegetables. The surveillance drive by the J&K Food and Drug Administration is ongoing, with a focus on identifying contamination levels of pesticides, heavy metals, and other chemicals in the food chain. The initiative follows directions from the Food Safety and Standards Association of India.

J&K Commissioner of Food Safety Smita Sethi said the department has increased checks on fresh horticultural produce in the market. "A surveillance drive on fresh fruits and vegetables has been undertaken to examine contamination levels of pesticide residues and heavy metals," Sethi said. Over the past month, 184 samples have been collected for testing and analysis to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Further sampling is planned for May, following an order issued by the Food Safety and Standards Association of India on April 16, 2026, to all states and union territories. The directive calls for enforcement drives targeting the use of artificial ripening agents, including calcium carbide, and the collection of evidence for prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The use of calcium carbide for ripening fruits such as mangoes, bananas, and papayas remains prohibited. The directive also states that fruits must not be dipped in ethephon solution and that ethylene gas may only be used in line with approved guidance, without direct contact with produce.

Authorities have been instructed to inspect fruit markets, mandis, storage facilities, wholesalers, and distributors during the seasonal fruit period. Enforcement officials are permitted to use strip paper tests to detect acetylene in storage areas and ripening chambers.

Source: Greater Kashmir