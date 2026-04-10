Russia rejects tomato shipments over quarantine pests and viruses

On 28 March 2026, Russian inspectors in the Kaliningrad region detected South American tomato leafminer (Tuta absoluta) in an 18.2-tonne consignment of tomatoes from Turkey. The shipment was banned from entry and sent for phytosanitary treatment.

On 3 April, two additional consignments from Turkey totaling 36 tonnes were inspected. Quarantine organisms were identified, including Tuta absoluta (17.8 tonnes) and Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV) in 6 tonnes. Part of the shipment was treated, while the infected portion was destroyed. Since the start of the year, 10 cases of Tuta absoluta have been recorded in tomato imports to the region.

On 30 March, authorities in the Orenburg region identified Tuta absoluta in two consignments of tomatoes from Turkmenistan totaling 18 tonnes. The shipments were banned and directed for treatment, with administrative action taken.

On 1 April, an 18.8-tonne shipment of tomatoes from China was rejected in Zabaykalsky Krai after the detection of Tuta absoluta. This marked the sixth such case in the region in 2026.

On 3 April, inspectors in the Sverdlovsk region detected ToBRFV in an 18-tonne consignment of tomatoes from Kazakhstan. The shipment was ordered to be destroyed.

On 7 April, three consignments of tomatoes from Uzbekistan totaling 35.8 tonnes were rejected in the Orenburg region due to Tuta absoluta. The products were sent for phytosanitary treatment.

Between 1 and 7 April, authorities in the Orenburg region prevented the import of 70.9 tonnes of tomatoes and cauliflower from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan after detecting quarantine pests, including western flower thrips and Tuta absoluta.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru