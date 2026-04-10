Russia increases fruit and vegetable imports despite quarantine detections

From 1 January to 9 April 2026, Russian authorities in Zabaykalsky Krai inspected around 4,000 tonnes of fresh apples from China, along with 34.6 tonnes of peaches. Import volumes rose significantly compared to 2025: peach imports doubled, while apple imports increased by 25%. Laboratory tests detected Comstock mealybug in six apple consignments, which were subsequently treated before release.

In Perm Krai, 143 tonnes of fresh carrots were imported from Kyrgyzstan between 1 January and 8 April, compared to no imports during the same period last year. Inspections found no violations or quarantine organisms, and the products were cleared for distribution.

In March, authorities in Dagestan inspected around 69,000 tonnes of imported fruit and vegetables, including tomatoes, peppers, kiwi, and leafy greens. Quarantine pests were detected in 15 consignments, including South American tomato leafminer, western flower thrips, Mediterranean fruit fly, and oriental fruit moth, affecting more than 265 tonnes of produce. All affected shipments were treated and later released.

In the Amur region, more than 1.2 tonnes of strawberries from China were found to be infested with Thrips palmi. This pest has been recorded four times in imported products since the beginning of 2026, including in flowers, raspberries, and strawberries.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru