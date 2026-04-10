Kazakh Senator warns of plant import risks and weak phytosanitary control

Kazakh senator Ernur Aitkenov has raised concerns about the growing risk of importing contaminated seeds and plants, citing weaknesses in the country's phytosanitary system. According to him, outdated laboratory equipment, a lack of specialized transport, and weak infrastructure at inspection points undermine effective control. Many facilities lack basic conditions such as cold storage and proper inspection areas, creating difficulties for both inspectors and businesses.

Aitkenov also warned that up to 80% of seed material may be infected with harmful organisms, while effective control, including GMO monitoring, remains limited due to insufficient modern laboratory capacity, particularly the lack of PCR equipment. The senator stressed the need for retraining, better salaries, and improved social protections to address the shortage of qualified staff, noting that fewer than 10% of phytosanitary inspectors have relevant specialized education in plant protection.

Statistics highlight the scale of the issue; in 2025, the number of detected quarantine cases in imported produce doubled compared to 2024, reaching about 140 incidents. At the same time, the current system focuses heavily on documentation rather than real biological threats, leaving field monitoring underdeveloped.

Source: eldala.kz