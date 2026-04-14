Russia detects quarantine pests in imported produce from Central Asia

On 7 April 2026, two consignments of fresh tomatoes from Turkmenistan, each weighing 9 tonnes, were destroyed in Chelyabinsk due to the detection of Tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV), totaling 18 tonnes. On 9 April, an 18.3-tonne consignment of fresh tomatoes from Uzbekistan was destroyed in Chelyabinsk due to the detection of ToBRFV.

On 10 April, consignments of 18 tonnes of tomatoes from Kazakhstan, 9 tonnes of tomatoes from Turkmenistan, and 900 kg of fresh coriander were destroyed in Chelyabinsk due to the detection of ToBRFV in tomatoes and western flower thrips (Frankliniella occidentalis) in coriander. The total volume destroyed amounted to 27.9 tonnes. In Altai Krai, a 16-tonne consignment of fresh tomatoes from Kyrgyzstan was rejected due to non-compliant phytosanitary documentation and returned to the sender.

Between 3 and 10 April 2026, 31 cases of quarantine organisms were identified in imported produce by the Novorossiysk branch of FGBU "VNIIKR". These included 23 cases of Mediterranean fruit fly (Ceratitis capitata) in oranges and mandarins, one case of potato moth (Phthorimaea operculella) in potatoes, three cases of western flower thrips in zucchini and lettuce, and four cases of South American tomato moth (Tuta absoluta) in tomatoes.

Source: fsvps.gov.ru