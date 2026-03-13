Israel increases inspections on Palestinian Authority produce

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi held a meeting on the supervision of agricultural produce entering Israel from the Palestinian Authority areas. Participants included the head of the Civil Administration, staff officers from the unit, and representatives from the Health Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, and the Animal and Plant Inspection Enforcement Unit.

The meeting followed findings from tests on agricultural produce from the Palestinian Authority that indicated a possible health risk. Authorities decided on measures to strengthen oversight and enforcement.

Sampling will be expanded so inspections may cover up to 100 per cent of produce passing through crossings, depending on risk assessments and the irregularities identified. Under the updated procedures, sampled produce will be held in storage warehouses until laboratory results are received, in line with Health Ministry protocols and under the responsibility of licensed Israeli distributors.

Additional inspections will also be conducted in growing areas through authorized laboratories. Administrative measures will be applied to growers and distributors found to be violating regulations. These measures include fines, forfeiture of guarantees, and removal from the list of authorized suppliers.

Maj. Gen. Halevi stated: "I say clearly and unequivocally: COGAT does not oppose the implementation of the Food Law, and there is no security obstacle to applying the law fully and immediately."

"We will act together with all relevant bodies to fully implement the law, without leniencies and without compromises, out of full commitment to the health of the public in Israel."

He added, "The public criticism that was voiced on the issue was justified. The irregular data discovered are unacceptable and have no justification, and therefore, I instructed immediate and comprehensive steps to strengthen control and supervision mechanisms. I would like to thank the Health Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, and the Animal and Plant Inspection Enforcement Unit for their professional cooperation and involvement in formulating immediate solutions to ensure effective supervision and high food safety standards."

The decision follows data presented during a meeting of the Knesset Health Committee chaired by MK Limor Sohn Har-Melekh. According to Health Ministry representative Dr. Ziva Hamama, pesticide contamination was detected in 50 per cent of cucumber samples, 49 per cent of tomato samples, and 66 per cent of hot pepper samples from produce arriving from the Palestinian Authority.

It was also reported that 14 per cent of samples contained organophosphate neurotoxins and 13 per cent contained more than five different pesticides in a single vegetable. The committee discussion indicated that produce had sometimes been distributed before laboratory results were received, meaning that by the time irregularities were identified several days later, thousands of tons of vegetables had already reached consumers.

Source: Israel National News