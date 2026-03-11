Uzbekistan introduces stricter controls for fruit and vegetable exports

Uzbekistan plans to introduce a new export control system for fruit and vegetable shipments following an increase in complaints from importing countries. According to the Agency for Quarantine and Plant Protection, some exporters in 2025 artificially lowered export prices in documents in order to reduce tax payments. As a result, products worth $192 million (€176.6 million) were not reflected in official records.

Importing countries also submitted more than 700 complaints regarding non-compliance with food safety requirements. In January 2026 alone, export statistics did not include products worth $37.5 million (€34.5 million). Russia submitted 45 complaints during this period.

To address these issues, the authorities are introducing a risk-based management system for exporters. Under the new system, companies will be classified into three categories:

The green corridor will include companies fully complying with export requirements. Companies placed in the green corridor will receive simplified quarantine inspection procedures and faster export clearance.

The yellow corridor will apply to companies with repeated violations.

The red corridor will include companies with repeated or systematic violations.

