Ghanaian tomato growers seek buyers as oversupply mounts

Tomato farmers in Asante Akyem Agogo in Ghana's Ashanti Region are calling on consumers to purchase directly from farms as they face a seasonal oversupply.

Farmers report that high production volumes this season have resulted in excess supply, with part of the crop at risk of loss due to limited market access and a lack of storage facilities.

"We have so many tomatoes right now, but buyers are not coming," one farmer said. "Instead of letting them rot on the farms, we are calling on the public, market women, and processors to come directly to Agogo and buy at farmgate prices."

According to the farmers, direct sales can reduce post-harvest losses, limit intermediaries, and provide access to fresh produce at lower prices.

Asante Akyem Agogo is a tomato-producing area supplying markets across Ghana, with output reaching thousands of crates each season.

Farmers state that without additional market access, losses could increase during the current season. They are calling on the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, processors, and consumers to support absorption of available volumes.

Source: Modern Ghana