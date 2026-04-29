Tanzania targets 235,000 tons of avocados by 2026/27

Tanzania plans to increase avocado production to 235,000 tons by the 2026/27 season, up from 201,354 tons in 2024/25. Export volumes are projected to reach 40,000 tons.

Agriculture Minister Daniel Chongolo announced the targets while presenting the ministry's budget to the National Assembly. The program includes training, seedling distribution, and infrastructure development.

"To realize this target, the ministry will train 9,500 farmers and 500 extension officers on good agricultural practices for avocado production," Chongolo said.

The initiative involves collaboration between the Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute and the Consolidated Project for Reaching Avocado Markets. More than 1.7 million avocado seedlings will be produced and distributed under a subsidy program targeting youth and women.

"This initiative is not only about boosting avocado production but also about creating decent employment opportunities for young people through agriculture," Chongolo said. A system will be implemented to oversee seedling preparation, distribution, and management.

The program includes the construction of 20 avocado collection centres in key production areas, including Mbeya, Iringa, Rukwa, Ruvuma, and Njombe.

The government is also promoting avocado oil production. Tanzania currently has eight medium and large-scale processing facilities, with expansion expected alongside production growth.

Global demand for avocados continues to increase. The market was valued at about US$15.6 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$30 billion by 2030.

The program is part of a broader strategy to expand horticultural exports beyond crops such as cashews.

Source: Tanzania Insight