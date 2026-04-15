Namibia increases local produce output to cut imports

Namibia is increasing its focus on local crop production, agricultural exports, food systems, and reducing reliance on imported food by at least 80%. Under the National Development Plan (NDP6), the country is targeting food self-sufficiency by 2030. During a recent state of the nation address, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia remains on track to meet this objective.

During the 2025/26 production season, Namibia exported agricultural products valued at approximately N$2 billion (US$105 million), totalling around 90,000 tons. Table grapes accounted for 62% of exports, followed by tomatoes at 14%, reflecting increased activity in regional and international markets.

Efforts to increase domestic production are reflected in the growing share of local fruits and vegetables. Fruit production increased from 4% to 6% of the market, while vegetables hold a 56% market share valued at over N$323 million (US$16.9 million), compared with imported vegetables at 44%, valued at N$257 million (US$13.5 million). These developments are linked to production systems currently in use.

Nandi-Ndaitwah noted ongoing progress but indicated further development is required. "The continued investment in agricultural infrastructure, technology adoption, and value chain development will be critical. The government's integrated approach, which includes crop production and aquaculture, will create a resilient, sustainable, and self-reliant food system by 2030. These developments reflect successful initiatives to promote local agriculture and reduce dependence on imports," she said.

Namibia increased white maize output from 33,000 tons to 69,541 tons by the end of the 2025 marketing season. Green scheme projects produced 6,758.65 tons of maize from 1,133.38 hectares, generating N$56.9 million (US$3.0 million), with an additional N$10.5 million (US$0.55 million) from 609 hectares of wheat. This accounts for about 31% of national consumption.

The Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) contributed to the food security strategy through the production of maize, wheat, vegetables, and fruits valued at N$22.6 million (US$1.2 million), supporting reduced imports and supply to facilities and communities.

Agriculture remains a key sector, with about 70% of the population dependent on it for income and livelihood, mainly in subsistence farming. The country operates both commercial and subsistence farming systems, with the commercial sector covering about 44% of the land area and accommodating around 10% of the population.

Source: New Era Live