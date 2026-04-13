Kenya targets unlicensed macadamia dealers in nationwide crackdown

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) has launched a crackdown on unlicensed dealers and processors of macadamia nuts across 14 counties.

The exercise aims to protect growers from exploitation, maintain product quality, and address rising theft of nuts from farms before maturity, according to government officials.

Speaking after an operation in Kiganjo in Gatundu South, Kiambu County, AFA Deputy Director of the Nuts and Oil Crops Directorate Patrick Kirimi said offenders will face charges for violating the law. He added that the operation is ongoing in all 14 macadamia-growing counties to address practices that harm growers and the sector.

In Gatundu, AFA officials, accompanied by police, arrested an unlicensed dealer found receiving macadamia nuts and confiscated part of his equipment.

Kirimi noted that macadamia exports generated Ksh 5 billion (US$38.5 million) in 2024, with revenues continuing to increase. He said the Authority is working with stakeholders to improve returns to growers.

He added that AFA is engaging farmers, processors, marketing agencies, and exporters to support production and develop a structured value chain.

Kenya is currently the third-largest producer of macadamia nuts globally, after South Africa and China, according to the Authority. Kirimi said efforts are ongoing to maintain and improve this position.

Processors were urged to comply with regulations, with the Authority stating that adherence supports processing and export of quality nuts and improves market returns.

The Authority also noted that a structured and compliant sector can contribute to employment and support livelihoods.

Source: KBC