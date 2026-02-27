Kenyan macadamia growers seek lift on raw export ban

Macadamia farmers in Kirinyaga County, Kenya, are calling on the government to lift the ban on the export of raw macadamia nuts and to allow additional buyers into the market.

Speaking in Kabare, Gichugu, farmers led by James Muthike, Jonah Muriuki, and Josiah Nguu urged the Ministry of Agriculture to review Section 43 of the Agriculture and Food Authority Act, which prohibits the export of raw macadamia nuts.

According to the farmers, the ban has limited market access and increased reliance on brokers. James Muthike said the restriction created a vacuum that middlemen quickly filled, offering lower prices to farmers.

Peter Mathenge stated that the market was reopened on February 1, 2026, following months of uncertainty. He noted that during the ban period, cases of theft increased, including the harvesting of unripe nuts from farms.

Josiah Nguu emphasized the need to license more international buyers, including Chinese firms, arguing that increased competition could stabilize market pricing.

Serah Wanjiru reported that, since the reopening of the market, macadamia nuts have been trading between Ksh. 80 and Ksh. 120 per kilogram, equivalent to approximately US$0.52 to US$0.77 per kilogram. She called for price standardization to provide predictable returns to growers.

Farmers also raised concerns about the implementation of the ban by the Agriculture and Food Authority, stating that the decision left producers exposed to losses during the restricted trade period. Cecily Njoki questioned the effectiveness of the policy, linking it to increased cases of theft and informal trade while exports were suspended.

The group is appealing for a policy review to reassess the export restriction framework. They argue that lifting the ban on raw nut exports and expanding buyer licensing would support a more competitive market environment.

Mathenge added that the situation highlights the need for regulatory measures that balance sector oversight with farm-level viability while maintaining structured development of the macadamia segment in Kenya.

Source: Citizen Digital