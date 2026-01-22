South African apple exports forecast up 5% in 2026

The 2025 apple export season closed at 49.6 million equivalent cartons of 12.5 kg. The first estimate for the 2026 season points to a 5 per cent increase, with export volumes forecast at 52.2 million equivalent cartons. The increase is linked to higher production as young orchards move into full bearing, improved orchard performance, and recovery from issues experienced in the previous season.

Pear exports are expected to decline slightly compared with 2025. The current estimate for the 2026 season is 22.3 million equivalent cartons, down 4 per cent year on year. This decrease is mainly attributed to orchard removals, smaller average fruit size, and the high export base achieved for some pear varieties in the previous season.

Climatic conditions have resulted in an earlier start to the 2026 season, currently estimated at 7–10 days ahead of last year, particularly in the Elgin, Grabouw, Villiersdorp, and Vyeboom region. Water constraints remain a concern in some growing areas, including the Langkloof and Klein Karoo. Overall fruit quality is reported as good, although volume potential is constrained in certain regions.

Red bi-coloured apples, led by Royal Gala, are expected to account for most of the volume growth. Royal Gala and related Gala types are forecast to increase by 12 per cent compared with last season. While fruit size is currently smaller, higher overall export volumes are anticipated due to favourable growing conditions and additional orchards coming into production. Golden Delicious export volumes are expected to decline by 3 per cent.

The 2025 season was a record year for Pink Lady® exports. With more orchards entering production, Cripps Pink and Pink Lady® export volumes for 2026 are forecast to rise by 5 per cent. Cripps Red and Joya® exports are also expected to increase by 4 per cent as more orchards reach peak production. Fuji apples had an average export season in 2025, but with new plantings maturing and improved yields anticipated, export volumes are projected to rise by 11 per cent in 2026.

On the pear side, Packham's Triumph exports are forecast to decline by 3 per cent due to orchard removals and a shift towards alternative varieties. Forelle export volumes are expected to remain in line with 2025. Following a strong 2025 season, Abate Fetel exports are forecast to decline by 9 per cent in 2026. Williams' Bon Chretien volumes are projected to decrease by 10 per cent, mainly due to smaller fruit size. Sempre and Rosemarie exports are also expected to fall by 9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. Fruit quality across pear varieties remains good, although smaller sizing is expected to limit total volumes.

Logistical conditions at the Port of Cape Town continue to be under pressure due to high volumes of stone fruit and table grapes, wind-related delays, and operational constraints. These conditions are expected to extend into the pome fruit season. While new port equipment is being introduced, initial operational challenges are anticipated during the transition period. The industry continues to engage with port management to manage logistical risks during the 2026 season.

