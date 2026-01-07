Nigeria’s tomato supply rises ahead of December demand

The Tomato Growers and Processors Association of Nigeria reports a rising supply of tomatoes as the country moves toward the Christmas and New Year period. Chairman Rabiu Zuntu says current market conditions indicate a downward trend in prices as volumes build across producing regions.

According to Zuntu, price movements reflect seasonal supply patterns. He says, "Actually, the price of tomatoes is presently down, and most times it is influenced by the forces of demand and supply. The higher the supply, the lower the price, and vice versa." He adds that supply volumes are increasing and that the market has already reacted. "Up north last week, a 50kg basket of tomatoes sold for between N25,000 and N30,000 compared with N40,000 and N60,000 weeks back. Currently, the same quantity of tomatoes sells between N15,000 and N16,000 up north."

Using the current exchange rate of N1,600 to US$1, prices in northern Nigeria have fallen from a previous range of US$25 to US$37.50 to around US$9.40 to US$10. These declines align with increased harvesting activity in multiple production zones.

Zuntu expects further supply growth in the coming weeks, noting that many growers still have unharvested fields. He says, "Actually, we are going to have enough because, looking at the farming situation and the level of maturity or ripeness of the tomato, it is ready for harvesting. Some farm areas have not yet started harvesting, and with those who have started, the quantity will continue to increase towards Christmas and the New Year celebrations."

Market conditions differ between production zones and major consumption centers. While northern prices continue to ease, Lagos markets show a slower decline. A 50kg basket currently sells for N40,000 to N50,000, equal to US$25 to US$31, compared with N80,000 to N100,000 earlier in the year. A crate of tomatoes sells for N15,000 to N18,000, or roughly US$9.40 to US$11.30.

The association expects a stable supply into January as maturity stages progress. For greenhouse growers and controlled-environment producers watching Nigeria's open field dynamics, the seasonal pattern reflects a typical influx of volume toward the end of the year, driven by harvest scheduling and regional climate conditions.

