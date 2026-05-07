New Zealand produce co-op launches Kai Ora Collective rebrand

Kai Ora Collective, formerly known as Wellington Region Fruit & Vege Co-ops, has launched its new brand identity with a billboard campaign in Wellington focused on rising household costs linked to fuel prices.

The organisation, which has operated since 2014, supplies fresh produce to communities across the greater Wellington region, including the Wairarapa. The programme operates through a partnership between Wesley Community Action and Health New Zealand.

The billboard in Taranaki Street was unveiled by Tamatha Paul.

Each week, volunteers pack fruit and vegetables at 10 packing hubs and distribute produce through 39 collection points. Members pay US$8.85 (€8.15) for a weekly fruit and vegetable pack.

© Kai Ora Collective

"The Collective is all about the power of community," said Makerita Makapelu. "It's made possible by many wonderful volunteers giving their time generously to support their community."

According to the organisation, a comparison of the previous week's produce pack showed the same products would have cost US$14.16 (€13.05) in a supermarket.

"With rising fuel prices eating into people's household budgets and driving costs up, that makes fresh produce more affordable for whānau doing it tough."

The Collective recently introduced an online ordering system at two of its 10 hubs, allowing customers to select produce directly. Due to increased demand, online orders have temporarily been capped while the organisation looks at expanding capacity.

"If anyone wants to set up a new packing hub so we can increase our online orders, we'd love to hear from them!"

The remaining hubs continue operating with the standard weekly produce packs.

Makapelu said the initiative also focuses on strengthening local food systems and supporting growers and communities.

"At Wesley Community Action, we believe that real change happens when it is led by the people wanting change. We're committed to moving away from the traditional charity model of "doing to" people to supporting people "to do" – rangatiratanga in action.

"Kai Ora Collective is a great way for communities to support each other and take action to make life better."

Source: Scoop