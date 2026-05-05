Former NSW Farmers president Harold Balcomb passes away

NSW Farmers President Xavier Martin said the organisation was saddened to learn that former president Harold Balcomb passed away on 27 April 2026.

He noted that Balcomb was a strong leader who was actively involved with NSW Farmers and its predecessor, the Livestock and Grain Producers' Association of NSW, and was elected president in 1981.

Martin said Balcomb's term covered a difficult period for agriculture, including the consolidation of farm organisations into the LGPA, a severe drought, the wide comb dispute, and widespread farmer dissatisfaction with governments perceived as unsympathetic to agricultural issues.

Despite these challenges, he said Balcomb served both the association and the wider farming sector effectively, and extended the condolences of all members to his family and friends.

For more information:

NSW Farmers

Tel: +61 (0) 2 9478 1000

Email: [email protected]

www.nswfarmers.org.au