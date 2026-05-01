Queensland launches US$30 million fund for on-farm innovation

The Crisafulli Government has launched a $30 million fund to support on-farm technology and innovation across Queensland's agriculture sector, delivering on a key election commitment.

The Sowing the Seeds of Farming Innovation Fund will support agri-innovators through research and technology development. It is designed to leverage Queensland Investment Corporation's commercial investment expertise to back businesses that improve on-farm productivity, profitability, and sustainability.

The fund will focus on commercially viable innovations that strengthen resilience across primary industries while helping attract additional private investment. It also supports the government's target to increase the value of primary production to $30 billion by 2030 by accelerating the transition of technology from concept to on-farm application.

Minister for Primary Industries Tony Perrett said innovation is central to sector performance. "Sowing the Seeds of Farming Innovation Fund is a game changer for the future of farming because it will deliver the next generation of AgTech to boost on-farm productivity and profitability," he said.

"We've heard from industry that there's no shortage of innovation in Queensland, but what's needed is stronger commercialisation pathways and greater investment in practical technologies."

Treasurer David Janetzki said the fund reflects a focus on targeted investment in commercial opportunities. "These investments will strengthen Queensland's primary industry value chains and support long-term success," he said.

Minister for Finance, Trade, Employment and Training Ros Bates said the initiative aims to support innovation and production. "The Crisafulli Government is delivering the investment our farmers and producers need to boost production and exports," she said.

Industry bodies have welcomed the initiative. National Farmers' Federation President Hamish McIntyre said: "This practical farming-focused investment by the Queensland Government will launch Australian agricultural technology to the world and result in home-grown fit-for-purpose tech for Australian farmers."

Queensland Farmers Federation CEO Jo Sheppard said investment in agtech is essential to maintain competitiveness. "It's critical that we move practical innovations out of the lab and into the paddock, where they can deliver real productivity gains," she said.

The fund is expected to support innovation uptake and strengthen regional production systems across Queensland.

For more information:

Nicole Bond

Queensland Government

Minister Perrett

Tel: +61 (0)417 199 369

www.statements.qld.gov.au

Treasurer

Renee Smith

Tel: +61 (0) 419 404 180

Minister Bates

Joe Hill

Tel: +61 (0) 408 962 453