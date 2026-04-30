Central Hawke’s Bay launches crop suitability mapping tool

Knowing what to grow used to rely on trial and error, but Central Hawke's Bay District Council has developed a tool to assess crop suitability before planting.

Over the past year, the Council has created an interactive mapping tool that tests the suitability of growing up to 16 different crops, including kiwifruit, avocados, and truffles.

Central Hawke's Bay Deputy Mayor Jerry Greer says the map comes at a time when land diversification has become more important for farm returns, following reductions in vegetable processing operations by McCain and Watties.

© Central Hawke's Bay District Council

"The Crop Suitability Map is like a treasure map to help landowners find their gold," Greer says.

"This tool shows what could be possible for Central Hawke's Bay if we had guaranteed access to water. We have the best soils, a wonderful climate, and we should be using these resources to safeguard our economy," Greer says.

Central Hawke's Bay District Council Economic Growth Manager Libby Tosswill, who led the project, says the aim is to support landowners in optimising land use and diversifying production.

"I wear two hats, one which is helping to grow the district's economy, and the second is that, as a farmer, I understand what landowners are looking for to help them plan.

Council is filling an information void with an information highway, in an easy-to-use digital tool," Tosswill says.

Users input an address and receive a colour-coded suitability rating. The system factors in long-term climate, economic conditions, yield, and soil data, with assumed access to water.

"The climate is changing, and what can be grown here is changing too. This tool utilises data that captures that so that we can plan ahead.

"Central Hawke's Bay's primary sector contributes 32% of our district's GDP, but we know there is still unlocked potential here."

Growers continue to assess land use and market opportunities, Tosswill says.

"This is a science-backed snapshot of what's possible to diversify and optimise land use to help plan for the coming years."

For more information:

Central Hawke's Bay District Council

Tel: +64 6 857 8060

Email: [email protected]

www.chbdc.govt.nz