Hort Connections sold out ahead of June event

Hort Connections 2026 will take place at the Adelaide Convention Centre in Australia from Monday, 1 to Thursday, 4 June, with the speaker line-up continuing to expand.

The event is co-hosted by Ausveg and the International Fresh Produce Association Australia New Zealand. The trade show is fully booked, with a record number of booths confirmed. In 2025, the event in Brisbane attracted 3,900 delegates, and early registrations indicate similar attendance levels for Adelaide.

© Ausveg

The speaker program includes Ben Crowe, who will deliver the Hort Connections Breakfast address on Wednesday, 3 June, focusing on leadership, resilience, and performance. Jakara Anthony OAM will take part in the Women in Horticulture lunch on the same day, in discussion with Giaan Rooney on topics including mindset and resilience. Sam Beaton, joint CEO of Cobram Estate Olives Limited, will contribute insights on business strategy, financial planning, and capital management.

The event structure has been revised for 2026. Day one will include tours of local farming and processing operations. Day two will feature plenary sessions, the official opening of the trade show, and a welcome event at Adelaide Oval. The trade show will continue across days three and four, alongside additional speaker sessions and demonstrations. The program will conclude on Thursday evening with the Gala Dinner and Horticulture Awards for Excellence.

Ausveg CEO Michael Coote said, "The lineup of exhibitors and speakers for Hort Connections 2026 is continuing to evolve, along with anticipation for what is shaping as a hugely important event for the horticulture industry. Over four days in Adelaide, Hort Connections 2026 will bring our industry together as we consider the current key themes, challenges, and opportunities facing the sector, while keeping up with the latest technology and innovations in Australian and international horticulture."

IFPA ANZ Managing Director Belinda Wilson said, "Hort Connections brings together the entire horticulture industry and supply chain, from growers right through to retailers. This is about showcasing fresh produce and our essential role in building a future where food is healthy, accessible, and sustainably produced for generations to come. The innovation, ag-tech, and opportunities for new connections are not to be missed."

For more information:

Andrew MacDonald

Ausveg

Tel: +61 (0) 3 9882 0277

Email: [email protected]

www.hortconnections.com.au