Australian irrigation expo returns with 40+ exhibitors

With more farmers planning for drier years and tightening water allocations, the Gippsland Irrigation Expo will return with its largest program yet on Wednesday, 20 May at the Sale Showgrounds.

Hosted by Agriculture Victoria, the free event will feature more than 40 exhibitors, a technical program, and practical demonstrations designed to help producers improve water efficiency, upgrade ageing systems, and support decision-making.

Agriculture Victoria irrigation extension officer Stephanie Veskoukis said the program was developed with farmers who were seeking more than an opportunity to purchase infrastructure.

© Agriculture Victoria

"Farmers told us they wanted an event that adds value beyond sales," Ms Veskoukis said.

"They want to learn, upskill, and exchange practical knowledge, along with the opportunity to discuss the latest in irrigation products and services. Demand for practical, impartial information has grown as farmers respond to a changing climate and tightening margins. This expo is designed to support informed choices and foster a sense of connection across the industry."

The expo will run from 9 am to 4 pm and will feature Dr James Hills, associate professor at the Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture, whose work focuses on irrigation scheduling, soil moisture monitoring, and dairy system performance under irrigation.

"One of the biggest challenges we will face in the next decade is the increasing variability in our climate and the related availability of reliable irrigation water," Dr Hills said.

Dr Hills will present research on irrigation scheduling using soil moisture and weather data, focusing on applying the appropriate amount of water at the right time.

Information sessions will also cover energy-efficient irrigation system design and the impact of end-gun performance on crop uniformity and returns.

The event will conclude with a solutions-based expert panel Q&A session, allowing farmers to apply insights to their irrigation systems.

The expo provides an opportunity for irrigators to access advice, compare systems, and observe technology in operation.

The 2026 Expo is funded through the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action's Sustainable Irrigation Program, delivered by Agriculture Victoria and the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority.

© Agriculture VictoriaFor more information:

Melanie Curtis

Agriculture Victoria

Tel: +61 (0) 3 8624 3400

Email: [email protected]

www.agriculture.vic.gov.au