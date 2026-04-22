New Zealand vegetable roadshow highlights research adoption

In New Zealand, the Pukekohe Vegetable Research Roadshow on 21 April 2026 brought together growers, advisors, researchers, and industry representatives, with a focus on ensuring levy-funded research delivers value on farm.

"The strength of the evening came not just in the content delivered, but in the level of connection across the room," said Daniel Sutton of New Zealand Vegetable Council. "It was encouraging to see such a broad cross-section of the industry actively involved, asking questions, sharing perspectives, and continuing conversations well beyond the formal presentations."

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Sutton presented on Stemphylium leaf blight and its impact on onion production, including work on stress factors contributing to infection and efforts to support crop protection label extensions.

Paula Lleras of Potatoes New Zealand outlined a coordinated approach to managing Alternaria solani, including a proposed three-year evaluation framework. Updates also covered mound integrity work for potato tuber moth, and research in Canterbury on tomato potato psyllid and powdery scab.

An update on fall armyworm highlighted current pressures and the use of the fallarmyworm.nz platform for information sharing.

Matt Norris of the Bioeconomy Science Institute addressed phosphorus use, noting existing 'legacy P' reserves in soils and the potential to reduce reliance on synthetic inputs, particularly in systems with high Olsen P levels.

Asha Chhagan presented results from the A Lighter Touch programme, indicating stable pest numbers alongside increased beneficial insect populations in systems with biodiversity plantings. Olivia Prouse outlined further work on biodiversity at the whole-farm level, including early trials using catch crops to manage green vegetable bug pressure in sweetcorn.

Additional updates included carbon-positive initiatives with LandWISE, regulatory pathway development under A Lighter Touch, black cricket trapping work, and evaluation of BioScout technology through Te Ahikawariki/Vegetable Industry Centre of Excellence.

The event concluded with an overview of the formation of the New Zealand Vegetable Industry Council, presented by Kevin Wilcox and James Kuperus, aimed at strengthening coordination, resources, and accountability to growers.

"Across all presentations, the clear and consistent message was that research only delivers value when it reaches growers and is adopted into real systems,' said Sutton. "Extension remains a critical part of that process, ensuring that investment made on behalf of growers translates into practical, on-farm outcomes."

© Vegetables NZFor more information:

Vegetables NZ

Tel: +64 21 021 62021

Email: [email protected]

www.freshvegetables.co.nz