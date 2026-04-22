Fiji launches farm recovery after cyclone causes $1.5m crop losses

The Fiji Government has launched a farm recovery program and home gardening initiative following Tropical Cyclone Vaianu, which caused an estimated $1.5 million in agricultural losses across key farming regions.

Initial assessments show that 13,769 agricultural households were directly and indirectly affected by the cyclone and its aftermath.

© Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Fiji

More than 66.7 per cent of total losses were recorded in the crop sector, including cassava, papaya, banana, plantain, yaqona, and export vegetable commodities.

Minister for Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry Tomasi Tunabuna said the impact is being felt across farming communities.

"Farmers are the heartbeat of this nation," he said. "Their resilience has ensured that food continues to reach our tables, even in the face of extreme adversity."

The Initial Damage Assessment was conducted between April 8 and 10. Flooding and prolonged rainfall caused damage in the Western Division.

Source: NIT